Daniels (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Knicks, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The rookie will be available following a 12-game absence. He was a regular part of the rotation beginning in November, averaging 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 21.5 minutes across his past 34 appearances. However, the team added Josh Richardson at the deadline, which could cut into Daniels' role.