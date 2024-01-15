Daniels will move back to the bench for Monday's game against Dallas.
No surprises here, as the Pelicans are getting all four of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy back in the mix after they were rested Saturday against Dallas. In addition to Daniels, Naji Marshall and Jordan Hawkins will rejoin the second unit. Daniels fared well in his fill-in start Saturday, scoring 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes.
