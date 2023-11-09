Daniels contributed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to Minnesota.

Daniels earned his first start of the 2023-24 season Wednesday due to New Orleans dealing with the absence of six players, ending with a team-high steals mark and finishing second in assists in a balanced showcase. Daniels has been a nice contributor mainly off the Pelicans bench this season, averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 23.6 minutes in eight contests.