Daniels closed with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 113-103 loss to Cleveland.

Daniels had a career-high four steals Monday, continuing to impress despite limited offensive range. He has now played at least 25 minutes in three straight games, sliding into a larger role with the Pelicans missing a couple of key pieces. While he does have the makings of a very good role player, he isn't quite there as a viable 12-team asset. Managers should view him as nothing more than a situational streamer.