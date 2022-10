Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Daniels (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice and is considered day-to-day, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels tweaked his ankle early in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Spurs and never returned. While it's encouraging to see the rookie first-round pick back in the mix, the Pelicans will likely proceed with immense caution after Daniels dealt with an ankle injury that knocked him out for the majority of Summer League action.