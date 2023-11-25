Daniels amassed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-106 victory over the Clippers.

The 2022 first-round pick has failed to meet expectations during his tenure with the Clippers, but that is partly due to a lack of playing time. He has an opportunity to impress during CJ McCollum's (chest) absence, but Daniels hasn't done much with his time in the starting lineup. Through nine starts, the Aussie is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals. The multi-category input is somewhat encouraging, but his fantasy outlook is mediocre at best. Jordan Hawkins has performed far better in McCollum's place and is currently the guard with the highest upside in this scenario.