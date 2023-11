Daniels ended Wednesday's 110-106 victory over Oklahoma City with eight points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes.

Daniels recorded season highs in points, minutes and blocks in Wednesday's win. The second-year guard has seen an uptick in his 17.7 minutes per contest from last year and is now averaging 22.5 minutes across his four appearances in 2023-24. However, Daniels is shooting a poor 35.7 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three.