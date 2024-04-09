Daniels is questionable to play Tuesday versus Portland due to left knee soreness.
Daniels' diagnosis of left knee soreness is notable context after the 21-year-old was sidelined for the majority of February and March following meniscus surgery on his left knee. The Pelicans could proceed with caution in his workload, so Daniels' status needs be monitored.
