Daniels left Sunday's preseason game against the Spurs due to a right ankle injury and will not return, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Shortly after checking into the game in the first quarter, Daniels appeared to tweak his right ankle and was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation. ESPN's Andrew Lopez notes that the injury does not appear to be serious, but it will nonetheless be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's exhibition against Miami. Back in July, an ankle injury also kept Daniels out of action for nearly the entire Las Vegas Summer League.