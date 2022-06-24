Daniels was selected by the Pelicans with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Considered to be the best raw talent coming out of the G League in this year's draft, the Australian averaged 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists across 15 games played with the G League Ignite. Daniels was a late riser among many mock drafts due to his superb length and ability to defend multiple positions. The rookie will presumably begin the 2022-23 campaign backing up star guard Brandon Ingram, while also spending some time at point guard behind CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado.