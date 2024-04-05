Daniels will move into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Spurs, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Zion Williamson (finger) is being held out Friday, so the Pelicans will roll with a smaller lineup. Daniels is a solid stream for fantasy managers in need of assists, rebounds and defensive stats.
