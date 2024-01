Daniels is in the starting lineup to face the Mavericks on Saturday.

Daniels will move to the starting lineup as the Pelicans will play Saturday's game extremely depleted -- Brandon Ingram (Achilles), Zion Williamson (rest), CJ McCollum (ankle) and Trey Murphy (knee) are all taking the night off for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Daniels has made 13 starts this season and has averaged 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in those contests.