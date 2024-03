Daniels (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Daniels is expected to suit up for an NBA game for the first time since Feb. 9. He recently returned to action in the G League, posting 22 points, seven steals, six assists and a rebound in 24 minutes for the Birmingham Squadron on Wednesday. The second-year wing will likely be limited to a minor bench role if he gets the green light Saturday.