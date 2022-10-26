Daniels closed with 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 victory over the Mavericks.

Daniels, along with a number of his teammates, saw extended run in the win, showcasing his defensive upside while also chipping in offensively. He is clearly a part of their long-term plans and so any early-season exposure is going to be good in terms of expediting his development. If the team continues to be without Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and Brandon Ingram, Daniels could be worth grabbing, even in 12-team formats.