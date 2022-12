Daniels will start Friday's game against the Spurs.

With Brandon Ingram (toe) and Herbert Jones (ankle) out, Daniels will draw his first career start. Over his past five games, the rookie has averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.2 minutes, including a 14-point, nine-assist and eight-rebound performance his last time out.