Daniels will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Daniels started 12 games earlier in the season when CJ McCollum was out, but the former will take Zion Williamson's (ankle) spot Wednesday. As a starter, Daniels has averaged 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 31.0 minutes per game.