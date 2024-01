Daniels logged five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block over 17 minutes during Friday's 107-83 loss to the Thunder.

Daniels had totaled just four points over his previous four appearances and had slightly more success on the scoreboard Friday. However, he was held without an assist for the first time since Dec. 31, and he didn't have much success on the boards. The 20-year-old had a stretch of encouraging performances in early January but has cooled off recently.