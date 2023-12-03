Daniels will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
C.J. McCollum is taking the night off for rest for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Daniels has fared well as a starter this season, posting averages of 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Returns to bench•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Tallies six steals in loss•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Continues stint in starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Logs team-high 37 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Solid all-around effort Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Solid showing in blowout win•