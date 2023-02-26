Daniels had two assists in four minutes during Saturday's 128-106 loss to the Knicks.

Daniels returned to action after missing 12 straight games with an ankle injury. While it was great to see him out there, it took until garbage time for him to actually get on the floor. The Pelicans are in a hole right now, meaning changes could well be on the way. While Daniels does not need to be on the radar in standard formats, managers in deeper formats should keep an eye on his playing time moving forward.