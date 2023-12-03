Daniels amassed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 124-118 loss to the Bulls.

Daniels moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing CJ McCollum who is not yet able to travel with the team as a result of his recent chest injury. Despite starting, Daniels was limited to just 22 minutes, producing very little outside two steals. With the Pelicans nearing full health, Daniels is going to find it hard to see enough playing time to be considered a sustainable fantasy asset.