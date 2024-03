Daniels closed Saturday's 104-92 loss to the Celtics with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 11 minutes.

Saturday's contest marked the first time Daniels saw the court since Feb. 9 after undergoing meniscus surgery on his left knee. Before his 21-game absence, Daniels was averaging 21.9 minutes off the bench, and the 2022 first-round pick will look to work his way back to that level of playing time heading into the postseason.