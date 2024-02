Daniels ended Wednesday's 110-99 victory over the Rockets with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes.

Daniels moved into the starting lineup with both Herbert Jones (thigh) and Zion Williamson (foot) ruled out prior to tipoff. Despite the promotion, Daniels managed just modest production during his 24 minutes on the floor. Although his future is bright, Daniels is not someone who needs to be prioritized outside of deeper foamts.