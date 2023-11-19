Daniels produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves.

Daniels continues to start at point guard for the Pelicans, putting together the best stretch of his young career. Over the past two weeks, he has put up averages of 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers, good enough for top-75 value in standard leagues. As long as he is running with the opening unit, Daniels needs to be rostered in all leagues.