Daniels is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The 19-year-old averaged 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.8 minutes as a starter over the past six games, but he'll shift back to the bench Tuesday. Jaxson Hayes will make his second start of the season in place of Daniels.