Daniels will return to the bench for Friday's game against the Spurs, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Pelicans are missing Herbert Jones (thigh), but they will keep Trey Murphy with the starters with Zion Williamson (foot) back in the lineup. Daniels had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes of a spot start against Houston on Wednesday.