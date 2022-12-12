Daniels recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 overtime win over the Suns.

Daniels finished two assists shy of posting a double-double, tallying his highest point and assist total since Nov. 30. Daniels has scored 10 more points on three occasions this season, now having dished out five or more assists in three times.