Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Daniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After posting 11 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block during Tuesday's win over Dallas, Daniels landed on the injury report with an ankle issue and was deemed questionable for Friday's contest. While the rookie has officially been ruled out, the extent of his injury remains unclear. Daniels' next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Clippers.