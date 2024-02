Daniels has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and is out indefinitely, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is a tough blow for New Orleans, as Daniels has made a tremendous impact with his playmaking and defensive ability. He's likely to miss several weeks depending on his treatment plan, but there should be more clarity in the coming days. In the meantime, the Pelicans could turn to Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado to soak up some backcourt minutes.