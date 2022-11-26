Daniels accumulated nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 132-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Daniels stepped into a larger role, thanks in part to the scoreboard, along with injuries to other players. The rookie has impressed during limited playing time this season, continuing that trend in the loss. Even with a couple of key pieces potentially on the sideline, Daniels is unlikely to see enough playing time to warrant attention outside of slightly deeper formats.