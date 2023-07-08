Daniels amassed 18 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3PT, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block in 31 minutes of Friday's 102-88 Summer League loss to Minnesota.

New Orleans has a very inexperienced roster for the Summer League, but Daniels played well anyways and looked like a good fit alongside 14th overall pick Jordan Hawkins. Daniels appeared in 59 games for the Pelicans during his rookie season, averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.7 minutes. He's projected to be the backup point guard behind C.J. McCollum this season, and Friday he looked like he is up for the challenge.