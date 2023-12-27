Daniels registered 11 points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one assist and two steals in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 overtime loss to Memphis.

Daniels scored double-digits for the first time in well over a month, adding a pair of steals in just 19 minutes. With the Pelicans now relatively healthy, Daniels' role has been reduced significantly in recent times, playing limited minutes off the bench. He has shown that he can put up 12-team numbers when handed meaningful minutes. However, as a depth piece, he is not worth rostering outside of deeper formats.