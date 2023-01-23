Daniels finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 100-96 loss to the Heat.

During his ongoing six-game run in the starting five, Daniels has taking on light usage while deferring to his teammates, but he's still proven useful enough for those in deeper leagues who have rostered or streamed him for steals, rebounds and assists. Sunday's outing marked one of his best all-around fantasy performances yet, but Daniels still looks set to move back to the bench and lose minutes before long. Brandon Ingram (toe) and Naji Marshall (toe) rank ahead of Daniels in the rotation when healthy, and both players look on track to return to action during the upcoming week.