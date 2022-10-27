Daniels (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Suns, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels saw plenty of action in his second game playing in the NBA on Tuesday. The guard logged 11 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 22 minutes against Dallas. After picking up a left ankle sprain at some point during Tuesday's contest, Daniels could be forced to miss a game. If the rookie is unable to play Friday, the guard's next chance to play will be Sunday against the Clippers.