Daniels (ankle) is questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Daniels missed Wednesday's preseason contest against Miami due to a right ankle issue, and it's unclear if he'll take the floor for the final game of New Orleans' preseason. If he remains sidelined Friday, his next chance to return will be for the regular-season opener next Wednesday against the Nets.
