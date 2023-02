Daniels (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Knicks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Daniels, who hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 24, was expected to return from a lengthy absence due to an ankle sprain Thursday, but he was a late scratch ahead of the contest and may sit out again Saturday. His prolonged absence should allow Josh Richardson, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall to continue garnering solid roles for New Orleans.