Daniels (ankle) holds a questionable tag for Wednesday's preseason tilt versus the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Daniels was deemed day-to-day following a limited practice session Tuesday, so it's not surprising that he's not a guaranteed to suit up Wednesday. If he can't go, Friday's preseason finale versus the Hawks would mark his last opportunity to get in some action prior to Opening Night next week.