Daniels is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Indiana due to an illness.

Daniels has not been ruled out, but his status will be worth monitoring closely throughout the day -- especially with Zion Williamson (conditioning) doubtful, Herbert Jones (COVID-19 protocols) out and Brandon Ingram (toe) also sidelined. If the rookie is cleared to play, he could be set for an increased role -- and perhaps even a cameo in the starting lineup.