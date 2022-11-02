Daniels (ankle) indicated Wednesday that he's healthy and will play against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels previously held a probable tag on the injury report, but he's now confirmed he will make his return from a two-game absence. Daniels logged 22 minutes in his last appearance for the Pelicans and could see some run again Wednesday with Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Kira Lewis (knee) still out and Herbert Jones (knee) trending toward missing after being downgraded from probable to questionable Wednesday.