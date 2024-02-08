Daniels amassed 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Clippers.

Daniels' participation during the third quarter gave CJ McCollum the rest he needed to mount a stellar run in the fourth quarter. Daniels is enjoying a slightly bugger role in New Orleans, but it would take a significant injury on the roster for the 20-year-old to have a lasting impact. He may gain fantasy relevancy later in his career, but he doesn't warrant consideration in his current role.