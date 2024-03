Daniels (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Daniels hasn't played since Feb. 9 while recovering from meniscus surgery but recently went to the G League as part of his rehab, so he's making progress. However, it remains unclear when he'll be cleared for game action. Daniels' next chance will come versus Boston on Saturday.