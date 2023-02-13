Daniels (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Daniels will miss his ninth consecutive game due to the right ankle sprain, and the Pelicans will more than likely keep him sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers to give him some additional time to heal up over the All-Star break. Whenever he's back to full health, Daniels may not have a spot available in the rotation, as New Orleans' other guards and wings are healthy and the Pelicans have since supplemented the position group with the addition of veteran Josh Richardson at the trade deadline.