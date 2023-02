Daniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Daniels will miss a sixth straight game Saturday due to a right ankle sprain. Head coach Willie Green said Jan. 25 that the rookie would be "out for a little bit of time," but the team hasn't provided an update since. Daniels' next chance to play will arrive Sunday against the Kings.