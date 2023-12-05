Daniels is coming off the bench Monday against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Daniels drew a spot start Saturday with CJ McCollum unable to travel with the team, but he'll head back to the bench Monday. He hasn't been productive in his last two contests off the bench, totaling six points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block through 26 minutes.
