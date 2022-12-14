Daniels isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Herbert Jones will replace Daniels in the starting lineup Tuesday. Daniels averaged 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.6 minutes across his last five games while starting.
