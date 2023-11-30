Daniels isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the 76ers.

After missing the previous 12 games with a collapsed right lung, CJ McCollum will replace Daniels in the starting lineup Wednesday. Daniels is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.6 minutes across his previous seven appearances coming off the bench this season.