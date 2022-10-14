Daniels (ankle) is available for Friday's preseason matchup with the Hawks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Daniels missed Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Heat due to a right ankle sprain. It does not appear that Daniels will miss any more time, and is set to have a reserve role off the bench for the Pelicans this season.
