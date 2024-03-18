Daniels (knee) was able to go through a full practice Monday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Despite Daniels' availability Monday, coach Willie Green stressed that the Pelicans will continue to be cautious with the guard. Based on Green's comments, it's likely that Daniels won't return to action until at least March 26 when the Pelicans return home to face the Thunder.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Gets shots up Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Out indefinitely with meniscus tear•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Out for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Records four steals in reserve role•