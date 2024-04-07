Daniels will come off the bench Sunday versus Phoenix while Zion Williamson (finger) re-enters the starting lineup.

Daniels is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 23.0 minutes across his last two contests off the bench. Notably, Naji Marshall (shoulder) is unavailable Sunday due to a shoulder injury, vacating the 20.7 minutes he is average through his past six appearances.