Daniels (ankle) will not suit up in Sunday's affair with the Clippers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels suffered a sprained ankle early in the season that caused him to miss the second and third games of the year before returning earlier this week and re-aggravating the injury and sitting out the Pelicans' most recent contest. Although Daniels doesn't figure to play a massive role for this uber-talented New Orleans team, his absence could spell more minutes for the likes of Devonte' Graham and Trey Murphy.