Daniels (ankle) has been ruled out Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Daniels exited Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle injury, and he'll be forced to miss at least one additional matchup after being diagnosed with a sprain. Devonte' Graham and Garrett Temple are candidates to see increased run against Minnesota.

